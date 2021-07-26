Tracee Ellis Ross twins with mom Diana in a gorgeous new look - and nails it Fans are going wild over the photos.

One look at any of Diana Ross’s epic looks will show you where her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross gets her killer sense of style, but the Black-Ish star proved that further when she shared a beautiful photo of her recreating one of the superstar singer’s famous looks.

In a series of Instagram photos Tracee shared on Instagram on Monday, she can be seen throwing up her hands and flashing a smile in a neon yellow halter top paired with matching trousers.

Tracee looked just like mom Diana Ross in this dazzling yellow look

The halter top was topped with a statement yellow choker that came complete with intricate beading and sequins at the neck.

Tracee wore her hair slicked back for the photos and completed the look with gold hoop earrings.

After sharing two photos of herself, the actress added a third that showed her mom striking a pose in a similar yellow sequin topped with the same choker. She also wore gold hoop earrings.

“No. 1: MAMA, No. 2: ME, No.3: NAILED IT!!,” Tracee captioned the photos. She certainly did. The look was nearly identical - and her poses too.

Diana previously posed in the same ensemble in a throwback photo

Fans lost it over the snaps, with one writing, "saving this as my wallpaper." Another added: "OMGOMGOMGOMG," while an additional fan chimed in: "Spitting image. Love you ladies".

Tracee’s twinning photo aside, she makes us swoon weekly with her stylish snaps, and such was the case again when she shared a sun-soaked photo wearing a colorful floral bikini. And she didn’t even reveal the front of it.

Tracee made fans swoon in a floral bikini

In the picture, Tracee palmed her natural curls as she struck a pose against a gorgeous blue sky. A palm tree could be seen in the background, as well as flower-topped bushes.

"Who’s got my back?," Tracee captioned the post. The High Note actress’ celebrity friends and fans were quick to respond, with Kerry Washington writing, "Always" and Gabrielle Union replying: "That’s a good back."

It gave us total summer vibes - and another glimpse at her epic resort style too.

