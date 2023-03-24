Jennifer Lopez stuns in hot pink lingerie in exciting career announcement

In addition to being a multi-platinum selling artist, the highest paid Hispanic actress in Hollywood and a beauty industry mogul, Jennifer Lopez has added a new title to her resumé – global brand ambassador for Intimissimi.

The Italian lingerie and intimate apparel brand has revealed the news to HELLO! to coincide with the release of their Spring Summer 2023 campaign, in which the icon wows wearing a variety of striking cyan blue, coral and hot pink silk and lace lingerie sets.

In the images, photographed by Chris Colls to evoke a dreamy summer in Positano, Jennifer Lopez playfully poses in a bedroom, with glowing golden skin, smokey eye makeup and tousled hair. The footage reveals a day in her life as she dances around the room, sips coffee, and sings the Italian song II Cielo in Una Stanza (‘the sky in a room’).

Jennifer Lopez first wore the brand last year after holidaying in Italy. “I love Italy - the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs.” she shares with HELLO!.

“I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honoured that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong.”

WATCH: Behind the scenes on the Jennifer Lopez Intimissimi shoot

The new campaign aims to celebrate women and empower them to feel confident and valued in all the roles that they play, an ethos exemplified by the multi-hyphenate Lopez.

“When looking for a brand partner who embodies the spirit of all our iconic customers, we immediately looked to Jennifer Lopez. We want women to live the most fulfilling life and feel empowered every day,” Matteo Veronesi, CEO of Intimissimi tells HELLO!.

Set to release her next album This Is Me… Now later this year, Jennifer joins the likes of Irina Shayk and Heidi Klum as a face of the brand. And best of all, every item she wears is available to shop from Intimissimi now!

We adore the white lace panelling that decorates the balconette bras and babydolls in the Pretty Flowers collection, and will be channelling Jennifer’s goddess energy in the 100% silk magenta kimono, perfect for upgrading a loungewear look.

The new SS23 collection as modelled by Jennifer Lopez is available in all Intimissimi stores and online at uk.intimissimi.com.