Jennifer Lopez rocks perfect summer date outfit for dinner with Ben Affleck

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez was feeling the summer spirit on Friday as she enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The two entered the restaurant through the kitchen but were pictured on their way out choosing to sit together in the back of a chauffeured car where they were pictured laughing away.

The triple threat rocked a pair of tan shorts with a white tank top and long-line white blazer from Brunello Cucinelli, paired with a YSL wooden block handbag and strappy sandals from FEMME LA.

MORE: Ben Affleck makes rare comment about ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are Ben and JLo back together?

With her hair swept up in a chick ponytail, the singer looked casual but cool for the night out at Beverly Hills hotspot Avra.

Ben kept it equally casual with a pair of black jeans and a green shirt, with a black bomber jacket.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes dig at Ben Affleck when asked about JLo reunion

We love Jen's look though, and have found an Abercrombie and Fitch single-breasted linen blazer for $120 that you could pair with shorts and a tank for your own Jennifer look.

Her YSL bag is no longer available for purchase, but J.Crew has a gorgeous alternative.

Single-breasted linen blazer, $120, Abercrombie and Fitch

Rattan clutch with chain strap, $79.99, J.Crew

Jen, 51, and 48-year-old Ben went public with their romance earlier in June when they were spotted putting on a cosy display during a dinner date in West Hollywood.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Jennifer and Ben had their arms wrapped around one another while waiting to be seated at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant located at the Pendry hotel.

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement in 2004.

Ben and Jen split in 2004

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

However, in recent weeks, Ben has been spotted visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home on various occasions as well as the singer's private Florida residence. The two also took a trip to Montana after attending the VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event.

Jennifer split up from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April following a two-year engagement. The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Read more HELLO! US stories here