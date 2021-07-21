Jennifer Lopez’s dazzling mile-long cape needs to be seen to be believed The Hustlers star looks amazing!

Jennifer Lopez took a break from her casual off-duty stylings during her day dates with Ben Affleck and went full glam as she put on a special performance on Tuesday night.

The Hustlers star stunned when she hit the stage on TheTonight Show With Jimmy Fallon with Lin Manuel to perform Love Make the World Go Round, wearing a gorgeous strapless sequin dress with a matching cap-sleeved cape that made our jaws drop.

J.Lo and Lin Manuel's Love Make the World Go Round song will raise money for the onePULSE Foundation

The shimmery multicolored cape had a train that stretched out so far the show’s camera had to pan out a far distance to capture all of it. It was a total statement-maker - and so stunning!

As J.Lo sang the song for the audience she stripped off the cape and revealed the gorgeous strapless dress underneath that matched it that put her incredible toned arms on display.

The Jenny from the Block songstress kept her jewelry simple for the look, wearing eye-catching diamond earrings and her hair in a top bun.

J.Lo's train is insane!

J.Lo followed up the performance with a special announcement to fans when she shared a video from it on Instagram.

“Love make the world go round!!! Lin Manuel and I are re-releasing this beautiful track for the 5 year anniversary…the message of love and equality and stopping hate and fear resonates even more today!,” J.Lo captioned the post.

“We have been able to do some amazing things with the money raised the first time around,” she continued. “All proceeds will be going to the onePULSE Foundation to honor the victims, their families, and survivors. This will provide continuing support of the national pulse memorial and education programs including 49 legacy scholarships in remembrance of the victims. #LoveIsLove #Pride #LoveMakeTheWorldGoRound @jimmyfallon @fallontonight”.

J.Lo also recently released "Cambio El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro

Fans swooned over the announcement, with one writing: “You are a beautiful woman inside and out!! So proud of you! Love youu.” Another added: “Yess you look beautiful and your voice sounds immaculate mama”.

The onePULSE Foundation was established following the tragic 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida that left 49 dead and 68 wounded. The Foundation is raising funds to build a sanctuary of hope to honor them, as well as the first responders and healthcare professionals who treated them.

