Angelina Jolie to adopt a child from Vietnam

2 MARCH 2007



Angelina Jolie is planning to increase her family again after filing adoption papers in Vietnam on Friday.



"We consider her like any other American who wants to adopt children from Vietnam," said Vu Duc Long, head of Vietnam's international adoption department. He added that it would take a few months before any decision is made over the film star's application.



Angelina, who filed papers as a single parent, already has three children. Her five-year-old Cambodia-born son Maddox is adopted, as is her two-year-old daughter Zahara, who is originally from Ethiopia. The actress also has a ten-month-old daughter, Shiloh, by partner Brad Pitt.



The couple visited the Tam Binh orphanage on the outskirts of the Vietnamese capital Ho Chi Minh City last November. Angelina has made no secret of her desire to adopt another child, saying in June that the decision would be based on "the balance of what would be best" for the family.