Brad Pitt at 60: his two divorces, FBI review, cognitive disorder, getting sober and new love

Angelina and Brad first met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003, when Brad was married to Jennifer.

The pair were friends at first with the relationship turning romantic later on. Angelina told Vogue in 2007: "It took until, really, the end of the [shooting Mr. and Mrs. Smith] for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration."

Brad and Jennifer's divorce was finalized in October 2005, and in January the following year, the last names of Angelina's adopted children, Maddox and Zahara, were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

The couple went on to welcome their first child together, Shiloh Nouvel, in May 2006. From there, the pair would welcome three more children, an adopted son named Pax, and biological twins Knox and Vivienne.





READ: Inside Brad Pitt’s relationship with children

MORE: Brad Pitt's comments on parenting his six children with Angelina Jolie revealed