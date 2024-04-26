Gogglebox: All the pairings who have split or feuded over the years

Gogglebox has been on our screens for over ten years now, and during that time we've seen various families and pairings come and go from our screens.

While there's many reasons why contributors might bow out, with some moving on to further their media careers and others choosing to take some time away from the spotlight, others have left after splitting up or falling out with their TV partners. Here are all the breakups and rumoured feuds that have happened over the years...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Do you remember when Jenny and Lee left fans in hysterics with this hilarious story?

Stephen Lustig-Webb and Daniel Lustig-Webb

Fan favourites Stephen and Daniel announced their divorce earlier this month. The couple, who have been married for six years, confirmed the news to The Sun.

"It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce," Stephen said. "There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways."

© Channel 4 Stephen and Daniel announced their divorce in April

"We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end," added Daniel. "I'm sure we will forever be friends."

While the pair, who co-own a hair salon in Storrington, didn't leave Gogglebox because of their breakup, it came just months after they stepped away from the show to "explore other opportunities".

© stephengwebb1971/Instagram Stephen and Daniel co-own a hair salon

Paige Deville and Sally Hayward

In 2021, Paige and her mum Sally left the show after falling out with one another.

Taking to Twitter, now X, after their departure, Paige clarified that the pair had rowed over a "serious family issue". She penned: "To clarify, people thinking I fell out with my mom over Gogglebox, my 'mom' is an absolute disgrace who I wish to never speak to again due to a serious family issue NOT about a TV show."

Paige Deville and Sally Hayward left the show in 2021

Expanding on her departure in an interview with Birmingham Live, Paige said: "There have been problems within the family and my mum was given an ultimatum.

"The decision means I have nothing to do with her now. I think the decision is irreversible. It is very sad but that's life, unfortunately."

© Channel 4 Paige and Sally's departure came after the pair fell out

The TV star, who now runs a beauty recruitment business, explained that after her mum left the programme, Gogglebox gave her the opportunity to continue on the show with another family member. "I didn't want to work with anyone else," she explained. "My mum and myself had started the journey together and I wasn't going to film with anyone else."

Paige also criticised the show for their lack of "aftercare". "I felt I didn't really have any support after the split with my mum," said the star. "They sent me a number to speak to a therapist. But i didn't feel like there was much after care support."

Eve Woerdenweber and 'Silent Jay'

Gogglebox viewers were first introduced to Eve Woerdenweber and her parents Ralf and Viv back in series two. The Wirral-based family appeared alongside Eve's boyfriend, Jay Makin, who earned the affectionate nickname 'Silent Jay' for his quiet demeanour.

© @goggleboxwoerdenwebers/Instagram Ralf, Viv and Eve Woerdenweber made their debut in series two

Jay left the programme in 2015 after splitting from Eve. At the time, Jay shared his heartbreak during an interview with The Mirror: "I'm gutted that Eve broke up with me. It came completely out of the blue.

"We had a few problems and started drifting apart but I thought it was down to the pressure of the show and her business," the then-22-year-old continued. "We argued too much and she said couldn't cope with it. She called after a big argument and said she didn't want to go out with me anymore.

Jay left the show after splitting with Eve

"Eve said she still wants to be friends but hasn't spoken to me and has deleted me on Facebook. It really hurts, we were so close," he added.

Stephen Lustig-Webb and Chris Butland-Steed

Stephen and Chris were a fan-favourite pairing on the show from 2010 until 2018, when the latter decided to leave the programme.

The pair, who were previously in a relationship but remained friends, had planned to leave the show together in pursuit of a new joint venture offered by a production company. But when that fell through, Stephen stayed on the show with his mum Pat, who replaced Chris until Daniel joined in 2019.

Chris left Gogglebox in 2018

Speaking to The Mirror back in 2019, Chris alleged that Stephen terminated their deal with the production company without informing him. "After he sent that email I didn't speak to him for a little while because I was hurt by it," explained the hairdresser.

"Then the studio called and said they would like to offer us the position back on Gogglebox. I spoke to Stephen and his attitude was 'I'm not sure I can put up with you every other week filming'. Which was a bit of a blow."

© @chrisashbysteed/Instagram Chris now lives in Wales with his husband Tony Ashby-Steed

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin

BFFs Sandi and Sandra sparked feud rumours when the former decided to leave the show in 2016, and it wasn't long before Sandra followed suit with her departure the following year.

Explaining her reasons for leaving the show during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine in 2018, Sandra seemingly made a dig at her former co-star.

BFFs Sandi and Sandra were fan favourites on the show

"When I left, I didn't want to be famous again, my partner Sandi is interested in that famous life," she said. "I haven't spoken to her in a while because she's very busy being a celebrity. We're best friends. She sent me a present for my birthday'".

Thankfully, it would appear that the pair are still friends, with Sandra confirming her close relationship with Sandi during a recent interview.

Gogglebox is available on Channel 4.