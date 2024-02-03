All we know about Quentin Tarantino’s final film, The Movie Critic, starring Brad Pitt

Acclaimed movie director Quentin Tarantino is reportedly working with Brad Pitt again for his tenth – and rumored final – film, The Movie Critic.

Brad's involvement was reported on February 1 2024 by Deadline who alleged that the 60-year-old actor will be taking on the main role; it is his third film with Quentin, after winning an Oscar for 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and also appearing in Inglourious Basterds.

Here is all we know about the film…

© Matt Winkelmeyer Director Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt attend the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

What is Quentin Tarantino's next movie?

The Movie Critic is loosely based on a true story of a movie critic in the 1970s. Quentin told Deadline in 2022 that the script was "based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag".

When Quentin was a teenager, he had a job loading magazines into vending machines and emptying quarters out of the cash dispenser and he shared that one magazine in particular "had a really interesting movie page" with a critic that Quentin enjoyed reading.

John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson in Pulp Fiction

Who is in Quentin Tarantino's next movie?

Brad Pitt has reportedly been cast although it is unclear exactly what role he will be taking on.

Quentin previously claimed that the lead role is a critic in his mid-30s, sharing that he hadn't cast anyone in his head, "but it's going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark… It'll definitely be a new leading man for me".

No other cast members have been announced.

© Jason Merritt Writer-director Quentin Tarantino, winner of the Best Original Screenplay award for Django Unchained, in 2013

How many movies does Quentin have left?

The beloved director has always claimed that he believes 10 is the perfect number for a director's filmography, and admitted that he fears the quality of his work will dip the older he gets.

He has made nine movies so far (he counts Kill Bill Vol 1 and Kill Bill Vol 2 as one collective), so he has one left to make if he is going to retire after 10.

© Martyn Goodacre Quentin Tarantino, circa 1994.

Why is Quentin Tarantino only making 10 movies?

"I don't believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off," he said in 2014.

"I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more. I do think directing is a young man's game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie. If I get to the 10th, do a good job and don't screw it up, well that sounds like a good way to end the old career."

© Michael Ochs Archives Actress Pam Grier and director Quentin Tarantino on the set of the Miramax movie Jackie Brown, circa 1997

What are Quentin Tarantino's 9 films in order?

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Death Proof (2007)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Django Unchained (2012)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

Quentin does not consider the two Kill Bill films as two separate films, instead calling them a collective.