Family man Brad spends time with his girls in New Orleans

7 MARCH 2007



Far away from the bright lights of Hollywood, silver screen stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were enjoying some family time in their new neighbourhood. The photogenic parents looked blissfully happy as they took daughter Zahara, two and nine-month-old Shiloh for a sunny stroll in New Orleans stopping to pick up some cakes and coffee from the famous Le Croissant d'Or bakery.



Looking co-ordinated in casual white tops, sunglasses and jeans, parenthood clearly agrees with the duo. Five-year-old son Maddox was the only one missing from the outing as he was at school. According to reports the boy-girl balance in the Jolie-Pitt clan could soon be redressed as the Mr And Mrs Smith co-stars are thought to be adopting another boy.



The international adoption department in Vietnam has confirmed that Angelina has filed for permission to adopt with her partner. "We consider her like any other American who wants to adopt children from Vietnam," said spokesman Vu Duc Long. "She is not yet married so the file was from her individually. It will take a few months for us to consider this," he added.



Brad and Angelina spent the Thanksgiving holiday last November in an orphanage near Ho Chi Minh City playing with the children. Angelina adopted her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002 and Zahara from Ethiopia three years later.