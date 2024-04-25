Everything you need to know about Red Eye star Jing Lusi

Jing Lusi delivers a stand-out performance in Red Eye. Lauded by fans, ITV’s hit thriller series follows DC Hana Li as she teams up with Mattew Nolan (played by Richard Armitage), a doctor extradited to China on suspicion of murder. Trapped on a flight to Beijing; when passengers start turning up dead, the duo find themselves at the centre of a wider conspiracy.

Red Eye – trailer

With all six episodes available to watch on ITVX, fans have been praising actress of the moment Jing, who you might recognise from Heart of Stone, Crazy Rich Asians and Gangs of London. Here, we take a deep dive into her life and career…

© Getty Jing Lusi was born in Shanghai and moved to England at the age of five

Born in Shanghai, Jing emigrated to England with her parents when she was five. "I came to England in 1991, around the time Mr Bean and his elbow patches arrived on television," she told Country & Townhouse in February.

"I didn't speak a word of English then, which was handy as neither did he! Watching Mr Bean, I felt I belonged for the first time. I was in a foreign country, not able to communicate, but this strange funny man is making me laugh. It was profound for a 5-year-old."

© Getty Jing knew she wanted to be an actor from the age of ten

By the age of ten, Jing had appeared in a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which led her to a poignant realisation. "I knew then I wanted to act," she said. "However, as the only child of Asian immigrants, that was not an acceptable option. So, I studied law.

"I nearly did become a lawyer, panicking at the eleventh hour after graduation and half-heartedly applying to law firms for training contracts. I'm sure they could tell my applications weren't serious (or any good) as I got rejected across the board," Jing continued. "It hurt at the time, but now I see those rejections as a godsend. It forced me to embark on the path of my childhood dream."

© Sky The actress starred as Amanda Ling in Crazy Rich Asians

After deciding to pursue acting, Jing went on to appear in Breathe (2009) and Jack Falls (2011) before landing a recurring role as Dr. Tara Lo-Valentine in Holby City (2012-13).

It was in 2018 that Jing would step into Amanda Ling's rather fabulous shoes in Crazy Rich Asians, a project that she credits as one of her favourites. "Crazy Rich Asians began to change everything," she told 1883 magazine.

© LAURENCE CENDROWICZ Jing is extremely proud of Red Eye

"We all knew we were making history during filming. And it opened the floodgates to a catalogue of Asian-led films and television that have been wildly both critically and commercially successful. The Farewell. Searching. Hustlers. Everything Everywhere All at Once. Beef."

Another of Jing's favourite projects includes Red Eye. "It was a privilege and honour to lead a show of that calibre, and I really felt myself flourish as an actor," she noted to Country & Townhouse.

© Getty Jing lives in London with her dog

"I loved the responsibility that came with a storyline of such intensity and being part of something that is a turning point for Asian representation."

Away from the cameras, Jing is extremely private about her personal life, although the actress has mentioned that she lives in London with her dog, and spends a lot of time visiting her parents in Surrey. When she's not working, the star loves reading, cooking and journaling.