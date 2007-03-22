Dr Who and his new sidekick get off to a steamy start

It hasn't taken long for Doctor Who aka David Tennant to get to know his latest sidekick - medical student Martha Jones, played by newcomer Freema Agyeman. The pair enjoy a passionate clinch in the very first episode of the popular sci-fi show's third series. And lucky stars including Jonathon Ross and comedian Dawn French were treated to a special preview of the big moment when they attended a gala screening of the show at a London hotel on Wednesday.



"I always asked for a clause in my contract that ensured a screen kiss with David Tennant," joked Freema, 27, who has replaced Billie Piper as the Time Lord's new companion. Things between the two characters get off to a good start after they meet in a London hospital which is dramatically transported to the Moon.



"She's working flat out as a medical student, then in walks the most amazing man who saves the world in front of her, so you can't blame her if her heart goes pitter patter," explains executive producer Russell T Davies. Russell, who also writes the Cardiff-lensed show, has given fans of the hit programme a boost by promising a fourth series in 2008, although it is unknown yet whether David will return as the time-travelling hero.



Filling the former Time Lord assistant's shoes won't be an easy task for Freema, whose first episode is being screened on March 31, but the talented actress has already been overwhelmed with support. "I'm so grateful," she says. "Not a lot of people like change, but the fact they are embracing it is great for me." And producer Russell believes the new cast member will be just as popular as her predecessor. "I just think people will open their hearts and let her in - they'll love it," he says.