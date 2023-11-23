How Doctor Who introduced David Tennant to his wife Georgia

David Tennant's love story is out of this world! After transforming into the Time Lord, the actor, 52, fell for his Doctor Who co-star and future wife, Georgia Moffett, on the set of season four.

© Darren Gerrish David and Georgia Tennant met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008

After auditioning for a previous episode of the sci-fi series, Georgia, 38, was cast as Jenny, in the 2008 episode, 'The Doctor's Daughter' – a fitting coincidence as Georgia's own father, Pete Davison, is known and loved for playing the fifth incarnation of the Doctor.

During production, the duo enjoyed working together on set, and after meeting, Georgia was particularly smitten. Back in 2020, the couple appeared on That Gaby Roslin Podcast where they opened up about the early days of their relationship.

"I very much forced it into happening, didn't I?" said Georgia. "I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

Chiming in, David replied: "That makes it sound like I was resistant, which was not what happened. I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose. There is a bit of an age gap.

"Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the Doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... that wasn't really likely to happen. So there were a lot of things against it."

Despite his initial reservations, the loving husband revealed he was very fortunate to fall in love with Georgia. "There's a great Tim Minchin song, 'If I didn't have you someone else would probably do'… but I certainly feel like I lucked out," he said. "You reach a point of your life when you're looking for someone and it's sort of chance which version of that perfect partner ambles along."

© Getty David and Georgia are proud parents to their five children

After dating for a few years, David and Georgia eventually tied the knot in December 2011, and while the pair have shared few details about their nuptials, they have posted a few photos from the big day.

To mark their 10th anniversary in 2021, Georgia treated fans to a throwback snap of her princess wedding dress, complete with capped sleeves, a fitted bodice and a pleated A-line skirt. Finishing off her elegant bridal look, she added a short veil that fell to her waist and a tiara that glistened in the light. Penning a romantic caption, Georgia wrote: "The happiest day followed by the happiest life. Thanks DT."

Prior to meeting David, Georgia had already welcomed her son Ty in March 2002, making the Doctor Who actor a step-father.

© getty David and Ty share the sweetest bond

Today, Ty – who is now an actor himself – refers to David as his "father" and they share an incredibly close bond. "It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time," Ty previously explained. "I watched him on TV as the hero, and it was crazy how much your life can change."

Adding to their family, Georgia and David have since welcomed four children together: Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie.