All the actors who have played Doctor Who: From David Tennant to Tom Baker and Ncuti Gatwa

For many, Tom Baker absolutely embodies The Doctor, and the wide-smiled incarnation often ranks among many fans' favourites. The Fourth Doctor was known for his enthusiasm and anger at villains while the show expanded its own mythology with the introduction of Davros, the creator of the Daleks, who would go on to be one of The Doctor's most noteworthy villains.

Tom's reign as The Doctor is the longest of any actor, lasting from 1974 up until 1981. He criticised his final season on the show for having too many characters and relying on The Doctor too much, and has previously expressed thoughts he should have left the role one series earlier. However, the show still holds a special place in his heart, and he returned during the show's 50th anniversary, playing a new character named The Curator.

In an interview about his time on the show, he shared: "When I was doing Doctor Who, it was the realisation of all my childhood fantasies... so I took to it like a duck to water, and I still do. Doctor Who was more important than life to me—I used to dread the end of rehearsal... that's why I can't stay away from it."