Beyond Paradise star shares rare insight into daughter Georgia's married life with David Tennant - exclusive

Beyond Paradise star Peter Davison, 72, has shared a rare look inside his daughter Georgia's marriage to Doctor Who star David Tennant, 52.

Peter is currently playing Anne's (Barbara Flynn) love interest Richard in Beyond Paradise, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out if Anne's dating app match is up to scratch or if her search for romance is a dating disaster.

Peter and Barbara in Beyond Paradise

When asked if his daughter Georgia, 39, watches the show, Peter told HELLO! "I don't know for certain, but she's been in California for the past two weeks over the Easter holiday. So she won't be catching up there. Whether she'll get round to sitting down and watching it when she gets back, I sincerely doubt.

"It's quite a busy life she's got these kids, all these things happen around bedtime and then I think they just collapse."

Acting is a family business, but Peter revealed a surprising insight into their dynamic: "We tend not to watch each other's stuff actually, weirdly. At least if we do, we don't comment on it. I have watched stuff David did, but I've never said to David: 'Ah, you were brilliant in that series the other day', even though he is."

© Getty David and his father-in-law

David's stepson Ty, 22, is following in his parents' footsteps and is a budding actor himself, having recently starred in War of the Worlds and acted as a young Aegon Targaryen in the HBO Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon.

The family also have a special connection with Doctor Who. Peter is the father and father-in-law of two Doctor Who stars, as well as playing the fifth Doctor himself.

Georgia and David actually met on the set of Doctor Who, when Georgia played Jenny in the 2008 episode, 'The Doctor's Daughter'.

© Getty The couple looked glamorous on the BAFTA red carpet in February

The couple went on The Gaby Roslin Podcast in 2020 and David said: "I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose. There is a bit of an age gap.

"Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the Doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... that wasn't really likely to happen. So there were a lot of things against it."

© Instagram The happy couple in 2011

David's reservations were proved wrong when the couple married in 2011. Georgia shared the sweetest photograph of the pair on their 10th anniversary, captioning the photograph: "The happiest day followed by the happiest life. Thanks DT."