The Annan-born actress looked every inch the LA golden girl as she joined her Ugly Betty co-star America Ferrera to celebrate the DVD release of the Salma Hayek-produced programme
Still in honeymoon mode after their July 14 nuptials, newlyweds Rebecca Romijn and Crossing Jordan's Jerry O'Connell snuggled up at Sunday's party
Scottish lass Ashley joins her gal pals at 'Ugly Betty' bash

21 AUGUST 2007

If proof were still needed of Ashley Jensen's transformation from jobbing actress to fully-fledged Hollywood star then her arrival at an LA party on Sunday should have cast them all aside.

Looking perfectly at home glitterati and flashing a megawatt smile, the Dumfriesshire lass was the epitome of small-screen golden girl with her glowing tan, sleek blonde locks and little black dress.

It's all a far cry from her ditzy image as Ricky Gervais' sidekick Maggie on the comedy series Extras, which made her a household name in the UK. .

The 38-year-old Scots actress was attending the DVD launch of her hit American sitcom Ugly Betty along with co-stars America Ferrera, Ana Ortiz and Rebecca Romijn.

LA evidently suits Annan-born actress. Last month, it was reported that she and her actor husband Terence Beesley, who wed earlier this year, had splashed out £850,000 for a three bedroom house in the celebrity-packed Los Feliz neighbourhood of LA.

