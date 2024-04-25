Matty Healy has finally reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album’s ‘diss’ tracks

Taylor Swift fans have been obsessively analysing the lyrics from her new album, The Tortured Poets’ Department, which includes a whopping 31 songs - and plenty of people think that the popstar’s ex-boyfriend Matt Healy is the subject of a few of them.

While Taylor has previously sung about some of her famous exes - with Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin Harris and John Mayer being among them - they have usually remained tight-lipped about their reactions. However, Matty spoke about the new album after being approached by a paparazzi in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Travis Kelce can't keep his hands off Taylor Swift in intimate new video

When asked about what he thought of Taylor’s ‘diss’ track about him, he told ET: “My diss track? Oh! I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

The short but sweet moment had a mixed response on social media, with some fans claiming that he appeared nervous when asked about Taylor, while another thought that it was evidence that Taylor and Matty’s brief relationship was the result of a PR stunt. One person wrote: “After watching a theatrical performance of an intimate moment, I am 100% convinced he knew long ago exactly what was supposed to and did happen with TTPD’s release.”

Another fan added: “He looked kinda terrified for a sec.” A third person posted: “This is a very mature response coming from someone’s ex tbh.”

Fans have been speculating that tracks including The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys, But Daddy I Love Him and Fresh Out the Slammer are all about Matty. Lyrics for But Daddy I Love Him include: “I’d rather burn my whole life down/ Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’/ I’ll tell you something ‘bout my good name/ It’s mine along with all the disgrace/ I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing.”

© Getty Images Taylor and Matty first met in 2014

In I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), the lyrics read: “The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud/They shake their heads, saying, ‘God help her’ when I tell ‘em he’s my man/But your good Lord doesn’t need to lift a finger I can fix him, no really I can.”

The album was very complimentary about Taylor’s current beau, Travis Kelce, and his mother Donna has opened up about listening to the new music, saying: “I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released. I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

© Robert Kamau Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023

Of course, Travis got a sneak peek himself, and previously opened up about it in a press conference, saying: “I have heard some of it. It is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”