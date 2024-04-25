Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has joined Heartstopper – and fans are freaking out

Jonathan Bailey has landed a new project! The actor – who is set to appear in season three of Bridgerton, not to mention the upcoming Wicked movie – has signed on to the third season of Heartstopper.

© Golden Globes 2024 Jonathan Bailey will play Jack Maddox

Confirming the news, writer, creator, and executive producer Alice Osman said: "I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the Heartstopper family.

"Hayley Atwell joins the Nelson family as Nick's Aunt Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship. Eddie Marsan will be portraying a beloved character from the graphic novels: Geoff, Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist.

© Getty Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan have also signed onto season three

"And lastly, Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie. It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie, and Jonathan's talent alongside our existing cast, and I can't wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters."

Celebrating the news, Heartstopper's official Instagram account has been flooded with comments. "Omg. I didn't think this show could get any better. I WAS WRONG," wrote one fan.

"Casting genius," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Yessss will watch anything Jonathan Bailey is in."

Set to return in October, the next instalment of Heartstopper sounds seriously good. "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie," reveals the synopsis.

© Netflix Joe Locke and Kit Connor as Charlie and Nick in Heartstopper

"As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

© Netflix Author Alice Osman with the cast of Heartstopper

Author Alice Oseman has also opened up about what's to come. "Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues, and it's this that will drive the story through Season 3," she told Netflix.

"While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood."