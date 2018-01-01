Jodie breaks silence to thank her girlfriend of 14 years

12 DECEMBER 2007



One of Hollywood's most private stars has broken her silence about her love life in an emotional speech at the Women In Entertainment awards in the US. Accepting a leadership gong at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Jodie Foster praised her film producer love Cydney Bernard "who sticks with me through all the rotten and the bliss". Describing her as "my beautiful Cydney", the double Oscar winner paid tribute to the woman who has been her partner for the last 14 years.



The 44-year-old Silence Of The Lambs actress has until now resolutely refused to discuss her private life. She met Cydney on the set of Sommersby in 1993 and the couple are raising two sons, nine-year-old Charlie and Kit, six, at their Malibu home. While Jodie gave birth to the boys it has never been revealed who the father is.



Speaking at the breakfast award ceremony Jodie also told her audience of her continuing insecurity. "I feel fragile, unsure, struggling to figure it all out, trying to get there even though I'm not sure where there is," she said. Referring to her lengthy and hugely successful career which began in childhood – she'd made 50 films before leaving school – the actress joked: "There's no way you can do that and not be as nutty as a fruitcake."