Emily in Paris announces major season 4 update – but fans will be divided

Ready for a Roman holiday? Emily in Paris is back and better than ever, with everyone's favourite marketing exec heading to Italy. In an exciting development, Lily Collins and her new co-star Eugenio Franceschini have been spotted filming scenes by the Trevi Fountain this week, but that's not all!

After what feels like an eternity, Netflix has finally revealed the release date for season four, and it's sooner than you might think. This time around, Emily's adventures will be divided into two five-episode parts, with the first premiering on August 15 and the second on September 12.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the show's account posted a new clip of the cast as they teased "chaotic," "messy" and "heartbreaking" episodes.

© Netflix Part one will premiere on August 15 and part two on September 12

While the news has come as a pleasant surprise to fans, several have voiced disappointment over Netflix's decision to split the season in two. XX" wrote one. "XX" commented another.

So, what's in store for Emily Cooper? Speaking to Tudum in December, leading lady Lily Collins teased some exciting storylines.

"So much happened that we just need answers to," she began. "Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie's rekindled love last? And the question on all of our minds. Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?"

Recommended video You may also like Lily Collins teases epic plotline for Emily in Paris season four

Promising "more fun, more fashion," and drama, Lily noted: "Emily is going to have to decide whether everything she's always wanted is really what she needs. And while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season, don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."

Meanwhile, Darren Star has teased some tension between the characters. "Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other," he told TV Guide.

© Netflix Emily Cooper is heading to Italy in season four

"Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts."

During an interview with Deadline, Darren was also quizzed about the next chapter in Emily and Gabriel's will-they-won't-they storyline. "Yes, they are star-crossed lovers, they really are," he replied.

© Netflix The show's creator Darren Star has said that Emily and Gabriel are in a more "complicated place"

"And I think that a big question to think about the next season is, Emily didn't come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they're both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place."