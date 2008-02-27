The King Kong actor and his Spanish actress girlfriend only had eyes for each other as they strolled the golden sands of Miami's South Beach this week
The pair - who met while filming Manolete in southern Spain – settled down to watch the sun set over the Miami skyline
27 FEBRUARY 2008
They cemented their blossoming relationship with a sunshine-filled break to Miami in August 2006, and Adrien Brody and his Spanish actress girlfriend Elsa Pataky were once again enjoying the golden sands of the city's glorious South Beach this week.
The couple - who met while filming Manolete in southern Spain - are clearly still very much in love, sharing lingering looks as they strolled arm–in-arm across the beach before settling down to take in a romantic sunset.
With its miles of sandy coastline, warm waters, fabulous year-round climate and buzzing nightlife Miami has long been a perfect getaway for A-list couples - attracting the likes of Sin City actress Jessica Alba and her fiancé Cash Warren as well as Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Princess Mary.
Located between the Florida Everglades and the Atlantic Ocean, the Magic City as it is known, is particularly famous for its Art Deco district and Cuban dining scene.
South Beach hot-spot Tantra, with its grass-lined floor, is where the city's celebrities come to sip cocktails and dine in stunning surroundings. For anyone in search of more nature-oriented experiences there are glass-bottom boat trips, mangrove creek excursions and a chance to explore nearby Biscayne National Park's untamed ecosystem, which features the US' only living tropical reef.