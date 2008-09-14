The actor walks unnoticed in Haiti, where few people have been able to see his films. Not that this bothered caring Matt. "It's nice, it's really easy to move through a crowd like this," said the star
Haitian Wyclef helps deliver a food bag to the hundreds left homeless in the town of Cabaret. "What I'm doing, I'm doing from the heart because I love Haiti," he said
Joined by singer Wyclef Jean, who was born in the Caribbean country, the star of The Bourne Ultimatum handed out food bags and medicine to those left hungry and homeless after Hurricane Ike crossed the island last week.
The two celebrities are encouraging people to help the United Nations raise more than £55 million for the isle, which has been hit by four devastating tropical storms and hurricanes this year.
"Hopefully, we can make enough noise that people will pay attention," said Matt. "I truly believe in the people of my country."
On Sunday, the duo will take a helicopter to the north of the county to distribute further supplies as well as visit the cathedral, which has become a temporary home for 500 islanders.