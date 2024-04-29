Good Morning Britain presenters who quit and why

Good Morning Britain turns ten today! The hit ITV programme – which launched in April 2014 – began with seven top-tier journalists manning the desk. Among them, Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, and Ranvir Singh have continued to bring us the biggest news stories at breakfast time, but we've also said goodbye to key members of the team.

Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard, Pip Tomson and more stars have departed Good Morning Britain in recent years, and for all kinds of reasons. Take a trip down memory lane and explore why…

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard appeared on Good Morning Britain for a decade, before announcing his departure in February 2024. Revealing that he'd been invited to co-host This Morning alongside Cat Deeley, the 49-year-old opened up about his new venture.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben Shephard announced his exit from GMB in February 2024

"This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It's an honour to be trusted with the reigns," Ben said in a statement.

"For the last ten years, I've been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved."

Ben Shephard tears up as he gives final send-off on Good Morning Britain

Ahead of his debut on This Morning, Ben made his final appearance on GMB in March. Sitting alongside his good friend and long-time co-star, Kate Garraway, he told viewers: "I'm desperately trying to hold this together, we've got three hours. It's lovely to be here for the last time. And we've got a busy show to get through as well."

As the show concluded, Ben teared up during his final sign-off. "The alarm going off has never been anything I've enjoyed but what I have known is as soon as I get in here, I'll be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, challenging, chaotic, fabulous people that make me better at what I do.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The presenter has moved over to This Morning

"It's not lost on me that I wouldn't be able to do it if you lot weren't amazing and been fabulous friends and brilliant colleagues."

While Ben has begun his new gig on This Morning, no love has been lost between the GMB alum and his former colleagues, all of whom have wished him good luck on the show.

Pip Tomson

Pip Tomson confirmed her exit from GMB in May 2023. Announcing the news on Twitter, the journalist shared several photos from her stint as a news correspondent.

"The sun is now setting on my (almost) 10 years at Good Morning Britain & ITV. It's been both fun, infuriating, inspiring & unforgettable," she explained in the caption. "Proud to play a part in such a great show. But so excited about what's coming next. @gmb #itv."

Following her departure, Pip joined the GB News line-up a month later, however her time with the network has since come to an end. "*UPDATE FROM ME** I have left GB News. I will decompress now & map out life's next crazy adventures," she tweeted in April 2024.

Piers Morgan

In a headline-hitting moment, Piers Morgan quit GMB in 2021. Concluding his six-year stint on the show, the presenter left after his disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle's mental health received over 40,000 Ofcom complaints.

© ITV/REX/Shutterstock Piers Morgan left GMB in 2021 after receiving over 40,000 Ofcom complaints

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," the broadcaster declared in a statement.

Tweeting that "freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on," Piers went on to launch his very own talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. Ahead of the programme's launch, Piers reflected on his departure from GMB in 2022, describing it as a "farce" and adding that Uncensored would allow him to express his opinions.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA The journalist currently hosts Piers Morgan Uncensored

"I thought the whole thing was a farce and I'm delighted that actually, as a result of the farce, we've ended up with a whole network which is now dedicated to preventing that kind of farce from recurring."

Piers' exit from GMB may be controversial, but the 59-year-old has marked the show's tenth anniversary with a sweet post on social media this month. "Happy 10th anniversary to ⁦@GMB⁩ - I spent five fun, eventful years there, and loved every minute," he began. "Here's a picture of me on my first (April 13, 2015) and last (March 9, 2021) day… divorce is never easy!"

Lorraine Kelly

The pandemic feels like a lifetime ago, but in March 2020, Lorraine Kelly was forced to join an extended version of Good Morning Britain. "ITV Daytime has taken the decision to stop broadcasting Lorraine and Loose Women live from Monday 23rd March," ITV said at the time. "This decision has been made to minimise the number of staff travelling in and out of our studios and working together on shift at any one time."

© Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly joined an extended version of Good Morning Britain during the pandemic

While viewers enjoyed watching Lorraine on GMB, the set-up was always intended as temporary and four months later, the Scottish star announced that she would be returning home to the Lorraine studios.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The Scottish star has since resumed filming in the Lorraine studios

"It's been lovely being with the guys at GMB, but it'll be so nice to sort of get back to a little bit of normality and be back in here," she said in July 2020.