Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's mother-daughter bond 'impacted' co-stars in newly-unveiled first movie together

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy are headed to the silver screen together, and like you've never seen them before!

Though the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer and her firstborn have collaborated in the past – from Blue's voice appearing in her mom's songs to her performing alongside her during the Renaissance tour – they're now putting their acting chops to the test together.

On Monday, Disney unveiled its new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to their live action The Lion King from 2019, featuring starring roles from the über-talented mother-daughter duo.

TRAILER: Mufasa, a The Lion King prequel

In the film, which will release in theaters later this year on December 20, Beyoncé reprises her role as the beloved Queen Nala, while Blue Ivy will take on her first animated voice over with the role of Kiara, the daughter of Nala and King Simba (voiced by Donald Glover), who last appeared in the animated 1998 Lion King sequel, The Lion King II: Simba's Pride.

The movie, directed by Moonlight Oscar winner Barry Jenkins – with a screenplay by Catch Me If You Can writer Jeff Nathanson and featuring songs by Lin Manuel Miranda – will also star Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Simba's father, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Scar, his later-evil younger brother.

Speaking to People about witnessing Beyoncé and Blue take their mother-daughter bond to the screen, director Barry said: "[Watching Beyoncé] both on the screen and behind the screen, get to be a mother – and how that affected and impacted for the better the work that we were all doing – was just really awesome."

© Getty Beyoncé and Blue at the 2019 premiere for The Lion King

Also featured are once again Billy Eichner as Timon, the witty meerkat, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, his loving, warthog best friend, plus new to the cast Thandiwe Newton, Mads Mikkelsen, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David and Tiffany Boone.

Per IMDb, the prequel's plot reads: "Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored."

© Getty The talented tween joined her mom for the Renaissance tour

Last year, when Blue was first introduced as part of her mom's Renaissance tour during a Paris show, she did so by first coming on stage to perform "My Power" from 2019's The Lion King soundtrack.

Moreover, the track "Brown Skin Girl," which also features SAINt JHN and Wizkid, earned her her very first Grammy award when she was only nine years old, making her the second-youngest person in history to win one, after it won the nod for Best Music Video.

© WireImage Blue and her dad at the 2024 Grammys

Her mom meanwhile holds the honor of having the most Grammy wins in history, 32, while her dad Jay-Z has 24 wins, and they both are tied for 88 nominations, Beyoncé being the most-nominated female artists in Grammy history.

The couple, who met in the early aughts and tied the knot in 2008, in addition to Blue, who was born in 2012, are also doting parents to twins Rumi and Sir, six, born in 2017.

