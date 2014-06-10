Hugh Jackman unveils shaved head for new film Pan

As Hugh Jackman gears up to begin production on his new film Pan, the Oscar-nominee shocked his fans on social media on Tuesday when he unveiled his new haircut for the film.



The 45-year-old has shaved off all of his hair but left the beard intact - ideal for a man about to play a character named Blackbeard.







Hugh captioned the picture: "Blackbeard is born. #PAN"



Pan will tell the tale of a young orphan boy from London spirited away to the magical Neverland. In a departure from other remakes of the classic story, the main villain of the film is the pirate Blackbeard, who will be played by Hugh.



Tron: Legacy star Garrett will appear as Peter Pan’s archenemy Captain Hook, while Rooney Mara will take on the role of Tiger Lily. Amanda Seyfried will play Wendy Darling, and Cara Delevingne will also star in a small supporting role.



It's been a busy few weeks for Hugh who also hosted the Tony Awards on Sunday.



An actor, dancer, and singer, Hugh has also successfully hosted the Oscar Awards, and during the live show in New York City, he unveiled a new talent - rapping.



Hugh Jackman on stage with T.I and LL Cool J





Joined on stage by LL Cool J and T.I., Hugh performed a hip hop inspired rendition from The Music Man.



Earlier in May, the Les Miserables actor made an appearance at the New York premiere of his latest silver screen venture X-Men: Days of Future Past wearing a bandage on the right side of his nose. Hugh confirmed that he had a second cancerous growth removed, straight after finding out the results of a biopsy.



In November 2013 Hugh revealed her had undergone treated for the same form of skin cancer on his nose and thanked his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for urging him to seek medical attention.