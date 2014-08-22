Mark Wright confirms Strictly rumours: 'I'm genuinely petrified but I can't wait to get stuck in'

August 22, 2014 - 17:21 BST hellomagazine.com Strictly Come Dancing 2014: Mark Wright confirmed as sixth contestant Mark Wright will be taking part in the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing, he confirmed on Friday night. The TV presenter revealed that he is "genuinely petrified about dancing on national telly", but he can't wait "to get stuck in". "Doing Strictly is going to be so completely different from anything I've done before. I'm the sort of guy who loves to bust out some moves at a party but I'm certainly not a natural dancer," he said. VIEW GALLERY Mark Wright has revealed he will take part in the new series of Strictly "Any of my friends would tell you that - they call me 'Markey no-moves'! I'm genuinely petrified about dancing on national telly but Strictly is such an amazing show to be a part of and I can't wait to get stuck in and give it my all!". TV presenter Mark rose to fame as part of the BAFTA award winning constructed reality show The Only Way is Essex in 2010 and since leaving the show has gone on to host a number of popular TV and radio programmes. Earlier in the show I announced that I am doing @bbcstrictly this year. A massive challenge for me as Iv never danced before but I cant wait — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) August 22, 2014 Mark currently presents the popular Club Classics show on Heart as well as regularly appearing as presenter of The Hub on ITV’s This Morning. In the past Mark fronted his own series for ITV2 called Party Wright Around the World and hosts ITV2 series Take Me Out: The Gossip. Mark is the third male contestant to be confirmed for this year's line-up and will be joining Simon Webbe, Thom Evans, Alison Hammond, Judy Murray, Frankie Bridge and nine other celebrities as they compete for the coveted glitter ball trophy.