EastEnders bosses to unmask Lucy Beale's killer in special live episode

It's the murder mystery that has puzzled EastEnders fans since April – who killed Lucy Beale? Now it’s been announced that the killer will be unmasked during a dramatic live episode to mark the soap's 30th anniversary.



Suspicion has fallen on several characters in recent months, including Max Branning, his daughter Lauren Branning, Billy Mitchell and Jake Stone. And viewers will finally get the answer next year during the conclusion of a week of live shows.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE



VIEW GALLERY

EastEnders: Who killed Lucy Beale?





"BBC One will bring the nation together to celebrate 30 years of EastEnders by going live across the anniversary week," BBC One controller Charlotte Moore said.



"Next February will mark a massive event on the channel by creating the ultimate 'doof doof' and finally reveal who killed Lucy Beale," she added, referring to the soap's iconic theme tune.



BBC drama boss Ben Stephenson added that the live format will also stop the killer's identity being leaked ahead of time.

VIEW GALLERY

Suspects Billy Mitchell, Jake Stone, Lauren Branning and Max Branning





"Live week allows us to keep loads of secrets from the cast, crew and audience until the very last minute," he said. "With shocking reveals and unguessable twists it's going to be a week that will change Albert Square forever."



The long-running soap previously went live in 2010 to celebrate its 25th anniversary – and another killer was unmasked when it was revealed Stacey Branning was responsible for the death of Archie Mitchell.



EastEnders' live week will kick off on Monday 16 February.