Married at First Sight UK: the 2021 couples still together A brand new series recently launched on E4!

Married at First Sight fans were jumping for joy this week when a brand new series landed on E4. Once again, a group of hopeful singletons are taking part and will meet their future spouse for the very first time at the altar.

MORE: Married at First Sight UK: Fans left unimpressed for same reason following series debut

We're already obssessed with the new series and contestants (you can see the full line-up here) but you may be wondering what happened to last year's couples. Are any still together? Spoiler alert – not many. Here are the pairings who have had success from the show…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight UK 2021 brides

Tayah and Adam

Tayah and Adam have been together ever since they both took part in Married at First Sight UK in 2021 and it seems their love has only got stronger.

The happy couple might have got hitched on the show, but it wasn't legal therefore Adam got down on one knee and popped the question to Tayah officially. The pair are hoping to get married next year. What's more, they even revealed earlier this year that they are expecting their first child together. Cute.

MORE: Married at First Sight UK bosses introduce explosive twist ahead of new series

MORE: Inside Married at First Sight UK's spectacular wedding venues – including £20k royal residence

Tayah and Adam are having a baby!

Dan and Matt

Dan and Matt were the first-ever gay couple to appear on the show and we love the fact that they're still very much in love! It was tough-and-go for the couple at one stage due to the logistics of whether they'd settle in Northern Ireland, where Dan hails from, or Matt's hometown of Leeds. They've since decided to settle in Northern Ireland.

Dan and Matt are still together to this day

Franky and Marilyse

At the recent reunion, Franky and Marilyse stated they were still together – making them the third couple to go the distance from the 2021 series. However, since then, it's been revealed that the couple parted ways after agreeing they "were not in each other's future".

Marilyse told the Sun: "Eventually, things just went a bit dry and we ended up being more like friends than people in a relationship."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.