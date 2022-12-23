Who is Alison Hammond's partner? Find out more about the This Morning presenter's love life here...

Alison Hammond has become one of the nation's favourite TV presenters. The star has been a regular contributor on ITV's This Morning for a number of years and last year became a weekly host for Friday episodes alongside Dermot O'Leary.

But away from her hugely successful career in television, less is known about her personal life. If you're intrigued about Alison Hammond's love life, look no further, here's all we know...

Who is Alison Hammond's partner?

Alison Hammond is keen to keep her private life away from the spotlight and she's kept the identity of her partner a secret. It was only recently that the broadcaster revealed she was in a relationship to begin with thanks to Dermot letting the secret slip on This Morning!

Back in May, the pair were appearing in their usual Friday morning slot when Dermot turned to Alison and said that she was "no longer available." Playing coy, Alison asked: "What do you mean I'm not available… you trying to say that I'm not available?"

Dermot then sensed the tone, adding: "I don't know, now I'm really confused!" Alison interjected: "Am I not unavailable? Is there someone in my life? Well, you've just told the whole world, thanks!"

What has Alison Hammond said about dating?

After Alison's relationship status was revealed on This Morning, the star then explained to the Sun that she had kept her boyfriend a secret for over a year! "A year and a half I've been with him, and no one knew! He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!"

Alison with her son, Aiden

She also made a rare comment about her "someone special" on the red carpet ahead of The Ethnicity Awards in October. Telling the MailOnline that she hadn't ruled out getting engaged again, Alison said:

"There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away." Despite saying she is "so proud" of her achievements, the presenter added: "I still don't think I've made it. But it's good though, isn't it? Because you just want to keep going, and it depends what I see as having made it. Maybe I see it as being married, but I'm not married yet, so maybe I haven't made it yet."

What is Alison Hammond's dating history?

The 46-year-old was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her 17-year-old son Aiden.

In 2014, she got engaged to her boyfriend Jamie Savage who she met through a dating site, but the relationship wasn't to last and the pair split in 2017. In 2020, Alison was also briefly involved with Ben Kusi who she met on Celebs Go Dating.

