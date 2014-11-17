Kim Kardashian to appear on Indian Big Brother

Kim Kardashian is set to make her debut on Bigg Boss – the Indian version of Big Brother. The queen of reality TV will be living up to her reputation and star in the show overseas later this week, according to a spokesperson for Colors channel.



Joining 12 celebrities in the Mumbai house, Kim will act as a "guest to interact with the contestants" on Saturday's episode.



The TV personality released a statement confirming her entry, saying, "Namaste India... main Kim Kardashian aa rahi hoon India... Bigg Boss ke ghar mein," which is translated as "Hello India, I am Kim Kardashian and I am coming to the Bigg Boss house."

'Hello India, I am Kim Kardashian and I am coming to the Bigg Boss house,' said Kim



Participants in this year's series, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan, include Bollywood household names and models. It is hoped that Kim's appearance on the show will boost ratings for its eighth season.



Kim, who has never visited India before, is not the only international star who has flown in for the show. Previous years have seen celebrities such as cricketer Andrew Symonds and Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson take on cameo roles.

Kim Kardashian said that she was missing her daughter North while on her trip



Leaving behind her rapper husband Kanye West and their 17-month-old daughter North at home, Kim will be away for a week. The businesswoman set off for Australia last weekend to begin promoting her new perfume Fleur Fatale. Kim will then travel to India followed by Dubai.



"Missing my baby girl so bad already! Was going to bring her but 3 countries in a week is too much travelling. Daddy time will be much better," Kim updated her 25.5million followers on Twitter.



She followed it up with a sweet photo of herself and baby Nori, captioning it with: "Helping my little lady out... just staring at pics of her and missing her."

Kim Kardashian said her daughter was enjoying 'daddy time' with father Kanye West



Just last week Kim made waves by posing nude for the cover of Paper magazine. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the racy images online, with the term #breaktheinternet – a hashtag that was soon trending.



The pictures evoked the aftermath of a wild party, showing Kim taking off her dress with a bottle of champagne and other party debris at her feet.