Meet Bake Off star Noel Fielding's partner Lliana Bird The couple have been together since 2010

Noel Fielding has become a much-loved part of our Tuesday evenings as he welcomes us each week to the Great British Bake Off tent alongside his new sidekick, Matt Lucas.

Prior to his time on the Channel 4 show, the presenter was perhaps best known for his comedy work on cult TV show The Mighty Boosh, which aired from 2003 to 2007, and as a panellist on music trivia show Never Mind the Buzzcocks. But away from his successful career, less is known about his personal life. Meet his partner Lliana Bird below...

Who is Noel Fielding's partner?

Noel's partner is 39-year-old Radio X presenter Lliana Bird. Lliana has also worked as a writer, actress, podcast host and co-founder of charities including Help Refugees and The Kindly Collective. Lliana has also appeared on TV for appearances on Sky News, BBC news and as a guest on Springwatch.

In the acting world, Lliana has appeared in a stage production of Fiddler on the Roof and in several episodes of Noel's sketch show The Mighty Boosh.

Noel and Lliana have been together since 2010

Where did Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird meet?

The couple began dating in 2010 and reportedly met after Lliana appeared in Noel's comedy. The pair have been the picture of romance ever since and live together in north London.

Do Noel Fielding and his partner have children?

Yes! The couple have two daughters together. In April 2018, Noel and Lliana welcomed their first child, Dali, who is named after Noel's favourite artist Salvador Dali. In October this year, the mum-of-two then announced on her Instagram that they had recently welcomed their second child, Iggy.

Lliana announced the birth of their second child on Instagram

Lliana posted a photo of four spiders made out of pipe cleaners and different coloured microphone covers which sat on a table in the family's home. She captioned the picture: "The Bird Fielding family of [spider emoji] x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts." Lliana wrote in a comment: "Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I'm grey and Iggy is red [heart emojis]."

