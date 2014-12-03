The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode 9

With just eight candidates left in Lord Sugar's search for a new business partner, the tensions are rising in The Apprentice. HELLO! Online takes a sneak peek at what's in store in episode nine…



The task - discount buying



Lord Sugar pays a surprise visit to The Apprentice house to tell them the details of their next task, in which he wants to test their negotiation skills. The candidates have just one day to buy nine items, all of which have featured in tasks over the last ten years, at the best possible prices.

The two teams scour the capital in search of kosher chickens, nigella seeds and oud oil. A diamond deal turns into a heist for one team, while the other team makes a risky decision when on the hunt for an anatomically correct human skeleton.



It's a race to find all of the items at the lowest prices before a sprint back to the boardroom to present their finds to Lord Sugar.



The team that spends the least wins but things aren't that simple after Lord Sugar lays down the law. Arguments begin as the losing candidates turn on each other, before one is singled out to be told: "You're Fired!"

Top moments of episode nine



- Lord Sugar surprising the candidates at the house first thing in the morning to explain this week's task



- The different results each team has when bargaining with diamond dealers



- Solomon's attitude doesn't impress Bianca when negotiating a price for the skeleton

Best quotes



Katie's word of warning to her team about working together when they are voting for a project manager: "I'm happy to back you [Daniel], as long as you three promise me you won't argue with each other anymore."



Daniel on Felipe's creative thinking on obtaining one of their products: "I think that just shows us, think outside the box and we can really smash them out the water."



Sanjay on Roisin's negotiating ability with the diamond dealer: "You basically just stole that diamond off him. I've never seen anything like it, it was like something out of a heist movie."



Bianca on Solomon's sales technique when bargaining for the skeleton: "He could have kept messing about with that skeleton, we needed to get that deal and get out. I needed to jump in there, and move on, and that's what we did."