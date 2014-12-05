Vicki Michelle voted off I'm A Celebrity - and admits she will 'miss the eye candy'

Vicki Michelle bid farewell to the jungle on Thursday as she became the fourth star to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity. The 'Allo 'Allo actress said she felt "fabulous" to be back in the real world – but admitted to hosts Ant and Dec that she would "miss the eye candy".



The 64-year-old wore a big smile as she left camp for the last time and was reunited with her daughter Louise after three long weeks apart.

"It feels fabulous I am going to be out in the real world," Vicki said as she sat down for her post-exit interview. "But I don't know how I will cope. I am going to miss the eye candy, Foggy's pants and Jake's pants in the morning."



Reflecting on her time in the jungle, she added, "It was really much harder than I thought it would be but really, in a weird, sadistic, masochistic way, it was fun… setting yourself challenges and overcoming them and living in the rainforest.



"I was in there for a long time," Vicki concluded. "When you're in there, you feel like you've known these people for years and it's only a few weeks… Everything's heightened."

The 'Allo 'Allo actress reunited with her proud daughter Louise



The star was also asked about her clashes with Melanie Sykes over cooking in the camp. "To start with I found it frustrating because I cook all the time at home, I don't buy pre-prepared. Mel likes to do it all and that became difficult. There would be tension that set it and there shouldn't be tension over food.



"I thought, 'You know what, step back Vic'. I did bite my tongue and trust me that was difficult. So I started doing the washing up. There is so much to do, she gets tense with it and she takes it very seriously, that is what it is with Mel. Sometimes it is a little bit tetchy."



Vicki also said she missed Michael Buerk when he was evicted from camp the previous day, but added that the BBC presenter "had wanted to go" and that she had seen his "witty side under the surface".



The actress wouldn't be drawn on who she thinks will be crowned king of queen of the jungle, saying she wanted "all of them" to win.