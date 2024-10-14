I’m a Celebrity rumoured line-up: From former Prime Minister to Strictly pro

Speaking of second chances, Olivia Attwood said that she has "had chats" with ITV bosses after her early exit from the show over health concerns. Speaking about the situation on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast, she explained: "It was basically a massive [expletive] up, really. I was in there, I was fine, and they do routine medicals every few days.

"We'd had a really long day and I'm always on the lower end of blood pressure because I'm tall and slim, and they just did all these tests late one evening, and they were just like, they were worried about these tests." We hope she has another chance to do it again!