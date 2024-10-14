I’m a Celebrity rumoured line-up: From former Prime Minister to Strictly pro

I'm a Celebrity's return is right around the corner, and we're already excited to think about who might be entering the jungle this year to entertain us with camp drama, jaw-dropping Bushtucker trials, and a witchetty grub or two. So who is taking part? Here is the rumoured line-up for 2024…
Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney is rumoured to be in talks with the I'm a Celebrity bosses and could even land the biggest deal in the show's history. While Nigel Farage currently stands as the highest-paid contestant, reportedly earning £1.5million, it's been widely suggested that Coleen could surpass this should she enter the jungle. Following the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' trial, fans are already hoping that the TV star might divulge further details about the case while sitting around the campfire.
Alan Halsall
Alan almost starred in the show back in 2023 but reportedly was forced to pull out due to an ACL injury, which resulted in major surgery. He was believed to have been replaced by YouTube star Nella Rose at the last minute. Now he's fully recovered, will he pick up where he left off with the 2024 show? We hope so!
Olivia Attwood
Speaking of second chances, Olivia Attwood said that she has "had chats" with ITV bosses after her early exit from the show over health concerns. Speaking about the situation on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast, she explained: "It was basically a massive [expletive] up, really. I was in there, I was fine, and they do routine medicals every few days.
"We'd had a really long day and I'm always on the lower end of blood pressure because I'm tall and slim, and they just did all these tests late one evening, and they were just like, they were worried about these tests." We hope she has another chance to do it again!
Alex Beresford
There are rumours, then there are the stars who have made it clear that they would love to go into the jungle - and Alex is one of them! The GMB weather reporter told the Mirror: "Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle." Be careful what you wish for, Alex!
Harry Clarke
The Traitors star Harry has hinted that he would be keen to visit the jungle while appearing on Lorraine, telling host Lorraine Kelly: "That would be top of my list, I'd love to do that. Any reality shows, I just love to be able to resonate with people at home who are from working-class families like I was, and I'm still at home now with my mum and dad."
After he was asked about it for a second time, he joked: "Who knows, I can keep a secret."
Phillip Schofield
Although the former This Morning presenter hasn't said anything about whether he would take part in I'm a Celebrity, Phillip is among the bookies' favourites to take part after major controversy on the ITV breakfast show caused him to quit and take a year off from television work. Phillip has since been spotted spending time with the show's host Declan Donnelly, and more recently made a return to TV in Channel 5's new programme, Phillip Schofield Cast Away.
Liz Truss
Another highly reported figure thought to be entering the jungle is former Prime Minister Liz Truss, although the former MP has disputed the reports. Speaking on a podcast, Liz, who has also been the bookies' favourite for the show, said: "I’m not going to be on I’m a Celebrity, or whatever any of these shows are. I’m just not interested… I’m interested in changing the country."
Her press secretary confirmed: "Liz has not been approached about appearing on the next series of I'm A Celeb. Even if she were approached, the answer would be a firm no."
Zara McDermott
Will Zara be following in her boyfriend Sam Thompson's footsteps in the jungle? The reality show star has done Strictly and has touched on whether she'd ever try out the I'm a Celebrity jungle.
She told Radio 2: "Who knows, you never know what’s going to happen. I don’t know if I could follow [Sam's] crowning. How could I ever follow that?"
Thomas Skinner
The Apprentice fans will already know why having Thomas Skinner on I'm a Celebrity would be a treat!
The businessman has opened up about potentially taking part, telling Metro: "I’ll eat anything. I’ll drink anything. I’ll do anything. I’d be fine. Going on the show would do me a favour as I could lose a bit of weight. I’d go in and have a little diet."
Giovanni Pernice
According to The Sun, ITV bosses are keen to welcome the former Strictly professional onto the reality show following his firing from Strictly Come Dancing. The dancing pro will not be returning to the dance competition following the BBC's investigation into his behaviour while working with his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington, who quit midway through the 2023 series.
The Vivienne
RuPaul’s Drag Race winner is definitely up for taking part in I'm a Celebrity.
The reality show star, who has previously appeared on shows including Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Hunted, spoke to Lorraine Kelly about joining the show, saying: "Do you know what, I've never thought about it, but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be."
Susanna Reid
Susanna has opened up about whether she'd take part in the show while celebrating 20 years of hosting the breakfast show. Replying to a question on Instagram, she said: "Never say never" about a stint in the jungle. We hope to see her there!