Oscars 2015: the complete list of winners revealed

23 FEBRUARY 2015

Eddie Redmayne cemented his place in Hollywood as he scooped the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at this year's Oscars. The British star made his home nation and fans around the world proud, as he accepted his gong for his role in The Theory of Everything.

Playing physicist Stephen Hawking, Eddie's most recent stellar performance elevated the actor in his peers' eyes.

Before taking to the stage to deliver his emotional acceptance speech, Eddie kissed his new wife Hannah Bagshawe and hugged his "staggering partner-in-crime", his co-star Felicity Jones.

Eddie Redmayne told his new wife Hannah Bagshawe: 'I love you – we have a new fella coming to share our apartment'

A clearly emotional Eddie paid special tribute to his loved ones, in particular his tearful wife, and dedicated the award to the Hawking family. "Thank you. Thank you," he said. "I don't think I'm capable of articulating quite how I feel right now. I'm fully aware that I am a lucky, lucky man. This Oscar belongs to all of those people around the world battling ALS.

"It belongs to one exceptional family – Stephen, Jane and the Hawking children. I will be his custodian. I will be at his beck and call. I will wait on him hand and foot. Thank you to Hannah, my wife. I love you – we have a new fella coming to share our apartment."

Julianne Moore thanked her husband and children for giving her "a home"

Just as Eddie won the Best Actor BAFTA earlier this month, Julianne Moore, who won Best Actress, was likewise awarded the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Julianne, 54, was honoured for her miraculous performance in Still Alice, in which she played a linguistics professor who suffers from early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The red-haired beauty has received five Academy Award nominations during her career, but this was the first time that Julianne took home the gold, and her delight was clear in her acceptance speech.

With tears in her eyes, Julianne said that she heard winning an Oscar added five years onto a life, which, she joked, is great for her as she is older than her husband Bart. "Thank you for my life, thank you for giving me a home," said Julianne, addressing her partner and two children Cal and Liv.

J.K. Simmons encouraged people to 'call your parents' and tell them you love them

J.K. Simmons was awarded the first Oscar of the night, winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Whiplash. He gave a particularly touching speech that struck a note with viewers at home.

"If you're lucky to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call them," he said. "Don't text. Don't email. Call them on the phone, tell them you love them and thank them and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you. Thank you. Thank you mum and dad!"

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette called on equal rights and pay for women

Boyhood star Patricia Arquette, who was crowned Best Actress in a Supporting Role, topped the most inspirational speeches. The 46-year-old called on women in Hollywood and other industries to fight for equal rights, causing Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez to raise particularly emphatic whoops and cheers.

"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's equal rights," said Patricia. "It's high time to have wage equality once and for all and equal rights for women in the United States of America."

Shortly after, the terms #WageEquality and #EqualRights started trending on Twitter.

Cate Blanchett handed Eddie Redmayne the Oscar for Best Actor

While Birdman scooped four gongs in total including Best Motion Picture of the Year, The Grand Budapest Hotel won the same amount, including awards for Original Score, Costume Design and Production Design.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, meanwhile, pipped favourite Richard Linklater to the post for the Achievement in Directing award.

Oscars 2015 winners:

Best Motion Picture of the Year – Birdman

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Eddie Redmayne

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Julianne Moore

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – J.K. Simmons

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Patricia Arquette

Achievement in Directing – Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Best Animated Feature Film of the Year – Big Hero 6