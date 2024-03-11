Hoda Kotb reveals unexpected way she watched the Oscars after late-night traveling mishap

Hoda Kotb had somewhat of an unusual set up to watch the 96th Annual Academy Awards, but it worked out for the better!

The Today Show star, 59, was on her way back to New York City from West Palm Beach, Florida when bad weather left her with a canceled flight, an impromptu spot on a middle seat on a new flight, and a couple hours to watch the star-studded Oscars.

Nonetheless, it became her best Oscars viewing experience to date, as it was the first time she was actually able to watch the awards show from beginning to end.

Upon her return to NBC studios Monday morning, Hoda and her 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager jumped into their discussion of Hollywood's biggest night, which officially capped off awards season.

After detailing the hectic scene at West Palm Beach airport and expressing her gratitude for the airport agent who scored her a spot on a new flight home, the veteran TV anchor shared the "collective viewing" that was her Oscars watch party, describing it as "awesome."

Though she maintained her love for the middle seat, one thing Hoda did note was lacking for her mid-flight watch party was the ability to connect wireless headphones to the airplane's television, which Jenna quickly agreed with.

Still, the two hosts then went on to go over their favorite moments from the show, starting off with Jamie Lee Curtis' relatable reason to leave halfway through: simply wanting to head home and enjoy some In-N-Out after presenting the trophy for Best Supporting Oscar (which went to The Holdovers actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

Hoda further shared how the woman sitting next to her was brought to tears over Da'Vine's speech celebrating her first nomination and win.

© Getty Images John's nude moment gave Hoda the biggest laugh of the night

As for what brought out the biggest laugh for her? That was courtesy of John Cena, who stepped out onto the stage naked, only covering himself with the card indicating the winner for the Best Costume Design award (the team behind Poor Things' styling).

"That was so good," Hoda declared, noting how everyone on the plane was "howling," as Jenna added: "The best part is he's wearing like, Birkenstocks, like he's completely naked but he has some Birks on, it's everybody's like, crazy uncle."

