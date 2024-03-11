Bradley Cooper getting roasted in surprise appearance after Oscars loss sparks fan reaction

Bradley Cooper unfortunately walked away from the 96th Academy Awards empty-handed after scoring seven nods with the well-received Maestro.

The actor and filmmaker, 49, personally received three nominations for the musical biopic, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.

However, it seems like the star, who attended the show with his mother Gloria Campano, had a great time at the ceremony regardless cheering on his friends and colleagues.

The trailer for Bradley Cooper's Oscar-nominated "Maestro"

And by the looks of it, he was able to win over some major goodwill with fans after making a surprise appearance post-Oscars on the show Abbott Elementary.

The acclaimed ABC sitcom aired its latest episode after the Oscars telecast ended (titled "Willard R. Abbott"), and in the cold open, Bradley made a surprise cameo as part of a student's show-and-tell project.

All the other teachers from the school were quickly called into the classroom as the eager students asked if he was in Spider-Man since he was famous.

"I'm not in Spider-Man, but I am in Guardians of the Galaxy," he responded before breaking out his impressive Rocket Raccoon voice. It was at this point that they engaged in light-heartedly roasting some of his career moves.

Bradley rejected being called the face of the TV show Alias or the ensemble cast movie He's Just Not That Into You ("If you think about it, it's Justin Long's movie"), while Chris Perfetti's Jacob Hill calls himself a "Cooper Trooper" since Wet Hot American Summer.

© Getty Images Bradley's appearance on the sitcom even proved prescient about his loss to "Oppenheimer" in several major categories

Janelle James' Ava Coleman then teases him for not looking that famous in person, as does another student who calls him out for not having white enough teeth ("they should, but I can't whiten them because they're sensitive"), and the group then proceed to confuse him with his fellow Best Actor nominees from The Holdovers and Oppenheimer (the latter of which ultimately triumphed).

The segment ends with everyone taking a picture with Bradley as he tries to bring up the issues with the Philadelphia school district (as a native of Philly) with Quinta Brunson's Janine Teagues, but gets shut down.

© Getty Images The show's cast joked about some of his projects, including "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "He's Just Not That Into You"

While the actor has divided fans with his supposed hard campaign during awards season, with Maestro largely walking away empty-handed, his appearance on the ABC series did garner quite a few laughs from social media users.

"ABBOTT GOT BRADLEY COOPER OHHHHHHH MY GOD," one tweeted, with another saying: "I don't care if it was lowkey giving Joan Crawford; Bradley Cooper's post-Oscars Abbott Elementary cameo was everything." A third added: "Abbott Elementary went THERE and made Bradley Cooper joke about Oppenheimer…I can't," with a fourth also writing: "Abbott Elementary's cold open with Bradley Cooper was dirty. Do it again."

© Getty Images The actor and filmmaker has now officially registered 12 nominations without a win

Maestro's nods at the 96th Oscars rounded off Bradley's total to a whopping 12 so far with no wins, including five Best Picture nominations (American Sniper, A Star is Born, Joker, Nightmare Alley, Maestro), four Best Actor nods (Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, A Star is Born, Maestro), two for Screenplay (A Star is Born and Maestro), and one for Best Supporting Actor (American Hustle).

