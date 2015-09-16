Mark Wright on the Strictly Come Dancing 'curse'

Much has been made of the supposed Strictly Come Dancing curse – but it’s all nonsense according to former contestant Mark Wright. The handsome 28-year-old, who is very happily married to actress Michelle Keegan, dismissed speculation about the curse in an interview with the Mirror this week.



"I don't want to even comment on the 'curse'. It's nonsense," said the star, who took part in last year's series of Strictly, when he was partnered with Karen Hauer. "I don't even know what the curse means!"

Asked if he had any advice for the celebrities taking part in this year's show, Mark replied: "Well, you just have to be really prepared for hours and hours of grafting."



He added: "I did miss Michelle while I was working on the show, but it's the same for everyone and every job you do. You just have to make sure you fit enough personal time into your day if you want your home life to be as perfect as it possibly can. As long as you balance work with home life, you'll be fine."

The live shows for the new series of Strictly begins on Friday 25 September, when celebrities including Peter Andre, Jamelia, Iwan Thomas and Ainsley Harriott will show off their fancy footwork on the dance floor.



Last year's Strictly was won by Caroline Flack, who has already revealed who she thinks will lift the 2015 Glitterball trophy. "Probably Peter Andre," she said during a recent interview with Heat magazine. "He's going to do quite well, isn't he?"



She added: "I've met all the contestants and they're brilliant and I’ve heard that the standard of dancing is really high this year. I will be watching on catch-up – I'll be watching Pasha (Kovalev, her partner last year)."