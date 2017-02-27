This Game of Thrones star is joining Jenna Coleman for Victoria season 2

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will welcome a new cast member in the second series of Victoria. ITV has announced that the pair, who play Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on the show, will be joined by actress Dame Diana Rigg. The BAFTA winner, who is known for playing Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, will take on the role of the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen's new Mistress of the Robes who is renowned for speaking her mind.

The second series of Victoria sees the monarch face the new challenge of motherhood. Set six weeks after the first series ended, the second instalment establishes Victoria as a working mother. She must learn how to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.

As well as much drama in Buckingham Palace, the series will also include visits to France and Germany. Victoria and Albert will also take a trip to the Isle of Wight for some much-needed sanctuary. The eight-part series, which is due to air in the autumn, will be completed by a two-hour Christmas special this year. Creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin is once again at the helm.

"In series one Victoria married the handsome prince, but in this series she and Albert get down to the serious business of living happily, sometimes stormily, ever after," said Daisy in a statement. "Victoria is the only Queen Regnant to marry and give birth while on the throne and the challenges of being head of state as well as a wife and mother are legion. In many ways Victoria's dilemma is a modern one – how do you have a successful marriage and a happy family when you are holding down an important job. Can you really have it all?"

Filming for the second series commenced earlier this month. Jenna, who is dating her Prince Charming Tom in real life, delighted followers when she shared a photo of herself in costume. The Instagram snap showed 30-year-old Jenna cuddling up to Almonzo, the white horse she was often spotted with in the first season of Victoria. She simply captioned the beautiful photo with "reunited".