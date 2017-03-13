Call the Midwife finale leaves viewers in tears

Fans have praised the finale of Call the Midwife, with many taking to Twitter to reveal that they broke down in tears during its screening. The emotional episode saw a wedding, a death and a long-awaited reunion take place. Nurse Barbara and Reverend Tom decided to tie the knot in a last-minute ceremony conducted by Barbara's father, who was leaving on a missionary trip. Meanwhile, a mother-of-three tragically died from a blood clot after taking the contraceptive pill at the new family planning clinic.

Viewers were in tears during the episode

However, arguably the biggest moment of the episode was when Nurse Patsy Mount returned to surprise Nurse Delia Busby and the pair shared a passionate reunion. Patsy, who left to care for her father after he fell ill, told Delia: "I got on the boat the day after his funeral. Wherever I go next, you're coming with me." Fans were quick to discuss the episode, with one writing: "I didn't think I could cry more during this episode. And then this perfect ending happened! I'm so happy! #CallTheMidwife." Another added: "My heart has actually exploded... rip me. #CallTheMidwife."

Barbara tied the knot with Tom

Miranda Hart, who plays the loveable Camilla 'Chummy' Browne on the show, was noticeably absent from the latest series, and the show's creator Heidi Thomas revealed that the star was forced to pull out at the last minute. She told the Radio Times: "We were thrilled when Miranda approached us, and I story-lined the series for her. But at relatively short notice she had to withdraw… We were hopeful right up until the end that we could make it work, but we couldn't. I just rewrote the series without Miranda in it, which was sad because we would have loved having her in it. She is part of the Call the Midwife family. But (this time) it wasn’t meant to be."