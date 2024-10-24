Call the Midwife star joins Celebrity Gogglebox - and fans are thrilled

From welcoming newborns to watching telly! A Call the Midwife star has joined Celebrity Gogglebox, and fans couldn't be more excited to see her on the show - for more reasons than one!

Actor Miriam Margolyes, who played Mother Mildred on the hit BBC show, will be joining alongside Birds Of A Feather actor Lesley Joseph. The pair are the latest stars to be announced alongside comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, and actors Dame Kirstin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves for a very special episode for Stand Up To Cancer.

Chatting about joining the show, Miriam, 83, said: "When they asked me to do Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer, I thought, well, if I can watch television and raise money for a wonderful cause, count me in. What could be better than that – and doing it with my brilliant old friend of nearly 40 years – Lesley Joseph?

"She’s wise and funny and knows everyone, a perfect partner in crime. Also, Stand Up To Cancer does vital work, and if we two old birds can help towards that – just show me the sofa, I’m all for it."

Miriam Margolyes is starring on the show with Lesley Joseph

Lesley also opened up about her pal, who is also known for starring in Harry Potter - and sharing hilarious anecdotes on The Graham Norton Show - saying: "What a joy it is to be doing Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer this year, as it’s such a vital cause and tangibly changes lives. And what fun it’ll be to sit and watch some TV with Miriam Margolyes. I’m sure she’ll have plenty of outrageous things to say, so I’ll be there trying to keep her in line – no easy task, mind you."

Frank also spoke about teaming up with David, saying: "I’ve been watching TV with David Baddiel for about 30 years. We used to laugh uncontrollably at infomercials and then Dave would actually buy the product. The only TV I refused to watch with him was stuff featuring me. He never laughed enough."

© BBC Miriam Margolyes in Call the Midwife

Miriam is often known for her controversial comments, and recently caused a stir after telling adult Harry Potter fans to "grow up". In an interview for New Zealand's 1News, she said: "It was 25 years ago, and I think it’s for children.

"I do cameos [personalised video messages] and people say they are doing a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Oh gosh what is their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. Harry Potter is wonderful, I’m very grateful for it. It’s over. That’s what I think."