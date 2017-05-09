Five murder mystery documentaries to try this month From unsolved murders to investigations into motives behind crimes, check out our top five picks

True-crime documentaries like Making a Murderer or the podcast Serial have never been more popular. Whether watching with fascination or dismay, viewers love investigating mysteries and formulating theories from the comfort their own home. With the popularity of true-crime soaring, a huge selection of TV series, films and podcasts that look at crimes are becoming available – but which one should you try next? Check out the top five documentaries and podcasts you should try this month…

The Keepers – Available on Netflix from 19 May

The Keepers promises to be the latest Netflix craze. The seven-part documentary centres on the unsolved murder of a Baltimore nun named Sister Cathy Cesnik, who was murdered nearly 50 years ago. Taking terrifying testimonies from Cathy's peers, the documentary looks at why no one was ever held accountable for the murder as well as a larger look at government and religious institutions.

Sister Cathy's murder was never solved

S-Town – Available to download now

From the makers of Serial comes S-Town, a touching investigative podcast in which journalist Brian Reed is asked to investigate an alleged murder by John B. McLemore, a deeply intelligent man disillusioned by his hometown. The story is more affecting as it becomes a character study of John himself rather than the murder Brian sets out to investigate.

Beware the Slenderman – Available on NOW TV now

The documentary film explores the actions of two 12-year-old girls who attempt to murder their best friend and claim they did it on the instruction of 'The Slenderman', a fictional monster originating on the Internet who became a point of obsession for them both. Seriously disturbing, the documentary looks at the origins of the Internet meme, and how the girls became infatuated with it.

Casting JonBenet – Available on Netflix now

This is a documentary with a twist as it looks into the tragic child-murder of six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey. Mixing fiction with non-fiction, they have local residents audition for the roles of her parents, John and Patsy, as well as Boulder police officials and JonBenet herself. As such, the documentary takes a much more human approach to her death, and it has received acclaim for its portrayal of the case.

Casting JonBenet takes a unique look at the case

Mommy Dead and Dearest – Available on HBO from 15 May, UK air date TBC

The sad and shocking tale looks at Dee Dee Blanchard, who was murdered by her daughter, Gypsy Rose. Gypsy Rose lived most of her live with many different illnesses, before it was revealed that she was actually healthy, but kept ill by her mother who suffered from mental illness. The documentary interviews Gypsy and looks at police interrogation tapes and medical records to look closer at just what happened.