Why did Nick Berry leave Heartbeat and where is he now? The actor also sang the theme tune for the drama

Many stars of Heartbeat enjoyed several years on the ITV police drama and became household names thanks to their time on the show. However, a number of the familiar faces faces left the show, one being Nick Berry, who was known as PC Nick Rowan for six years.

MORE: Why did Mark Jordon leave Heartbeat?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix release epic trailer for The Crown series four

So why did he choose to exit the show? And where is he now? Here's what we know…

MORE: Who is Heartbeat star Richard Lintern?

Nick Berry played PC Nick Rowan

Nick Berry: Heartbeat

Nick joined the police drama at the very beginning and left in 1998, meaning he was part of the Heartbeat family for six years before waving goodbye to the show. After joining Aidensfield police from London, Nick's character, PC Nick Rowan (later sergeant Rowan), initially received hostility from his fellow staff but then eventually became a much-loved member of the community.

PC Nick was married to Dr Kate Rowan, and the two had a daughter named Sarah but sadly his wife then lost her battle with leukaemia. The officer then married Jo, a school teacher, and was promoted to sergeant, before deciding to leave Aidensfield and join the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Nick's departure formed the storyline to one-off special, Heartbeat: Changing Places. Fun fact: Nick Berry also performed the theme tune to the police drama, which is a cover of Buddy Holly track Heartbeat.

Nick left to focus on family life

Why did Nick Berry leave Heartbeat?

Nick decided to leave Heartbeat to focus on his family life. He and he wife, actress Rachel Robertson, married in 1994 and welcomed their first child, a son, a year later named Louis. In 1998, the couple welcomed their second son, Finley, prompting the actor to leave the ITV show. Although a few years later, when his children were a little older, the actor did appear in short-lived series In Deep.

His character left to join the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

In 2011,Nick told the Daily Mail how being an actor got in the way of family time. "I chose to be a stay-at-home dad and have loved it," he explained. "I always said that when the boys were teenagers I could go back, but the longer you don't do something the harder it is to do it, and I haven't really missed it. While I'd never say never, I'm genuinely happy as I am."

Where is Nick Berry now?

It seems the actor continues to live a quiet life away from TV acting. His most recent role was in 2012 when he made an appearance as the character Simon Wicks in EastEnders. After that, he set up his own production company which he ran until 2019. He and his family live in Epping, Essex.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.