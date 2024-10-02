9 incredible TV shows and films to watch for Black History Month

Kerry Washington stars in Netflix's upcoming World War Two drama, The Six Triple Eight, about the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas.

The Scandal star plays Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, deployed to Europe in February 1945 and handed a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail, some labelled with incorrect or incomplete addresses, and asked to ship it out in six months.

Despite facing racism, sexism and gruelling working conditions, the unit were committed to serving their country with honour and distinction.

Viewers will have to wait a little longer before the film is released. It arrives in select cinemas from 6 December and on Netflix from 20 December.