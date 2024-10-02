9 incredible TV shows and films to watch for Black History Month

Black History Month has officially begun, marking a month of celebrating Black culture. This year's theme is 'Reclaiming Narratives', signalling the importance of reclaiming the narrative of Black history in the UK.
In celebration of the commemorative event, we've compiled a list of incredible films and movies to stream over October and the coming months. Check them out below...
Self Made – Netflix
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as trailblazing entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker, the first self-made female millionaire in America, in this inspiring drama.
The four-part limited series follows CJ as she overcomes "post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change".
Just Mercy – Prime Video
Based on a powerful true story, Just Mercy follows Michael B Jordan as a young lawyer determined to overturn the wrongful conviction of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who was convicted for the murder of a teenage girl, despite there being solid evidence that proved his innocence.
Harriet – Prime Video
Cynthia Erivo received an Oscar nod for her portrayal of the American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in this thrilling biopic. The synopsis reads: "Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history."
Green Book – Netflix
Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, this Oscar-winning drama tells the true story of the unlikely friendship between African-American jazz pianist Don Shirley and New York nightclub bouncer Tony Vallelonga, who is hired to drive the musician through his 1962 tour of the Deep South during a time of racial division.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves – Paramount +
David Oyelowo stars as real-life lawman and the first Black U.S. Marshal in the American West, Bass Reeves, in this intense Western drama from Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan.
The synopsis reads: "Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.
"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family."
Hidden Figures – Disney+
This gripping film tells the incredible true story of three black NASA employees, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who were the brains behind astronaut John Glenn's launch into orbit during the space race. Hidden Figures follows the trio of mathematicians as they face gender and racial discrimination at work.
Da 5 Bloods - Netflix
Directed by Spike Lee, the synopsis for this fascinating war drama reads: "Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide." It is also one of the late great Chadwick Boseman's last projects before he passed away in 2020.
Watchmen - Sky
Set in an alternate version of the modern-day, Watchmen follows Angela Abar, a police officer who is allowed to wear a mask after a group of white supremacists committed synchronised murders of police officers, known as 'White Night'. In the show, the supremacist group has risen up once again, forcing Angela to put herself in danger to find out the truth.
The Six Triple Eight - Netflix
Kerry Washington stars in Netflix's upcoming World War Two drama, The Six Triple Eight, about the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas.
The Scandal star plays Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, deployed to Europe in February 1945 and handed a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail, some labelled with incorrect or incomplete addresses, and asked to ship it out in six months.
Despite facing racism, sexism and gruelling working conditions, the unit were committed to serving their country with honour and distinction.
Viewers will have to wait a little longer before the film is released. It arrives in select cinemas from 6 December and on Netflix from 20 December.