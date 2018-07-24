EastEnders spoilers: Hayley Slater's pregnancy secret revealed, Stuart Highway's abuse finally exposed? Read what's happening in next week's episodes before anyone else!

More secrets are about to be exposed in Albert Square next week, and viewers are in for yet another nail-biting week of drama in EastEnders. Hayley Slater finally reveals her pregnancy to Jean, but soon regrets it, and fears that Kat – whose husband Alfie is the father of her unborn child – will find out, especially after things take a turn for the worse and she ends up in an accident. Meanwhile, Tina Carter may finally get justice for Stuart Highway's horrific attack on her all those years ago when another victim turns up in Walford. Will evil Stuart finally get his comeuppance?

Nothing goes smoothly on the day of Hope's christening

Monday 30 July – The Slaters get together for Hope's christening

The Slater family gather around for baby Hope's christening, but things don't go according to plan when nobody can find her gown. Kat, meanwhile - who is Hope's godmother - goes AWOL after receiving a phone call from her son Tommy without Alfie's knowledge. Will she make it to the church on time? Or will Hayley have to take her place? Later at the party, Hayley finally tells Jean about her pregnancy – how will she react? Elsewhere on the Square, Jack and Mel clash over Hunter, as Jack thinks Mel is too soft on him, while Billy tries to play cupid with Jay by setting him up on a date, but it doesn’t go according to plan.

Hayley Slater finally tells the truth about her pregnancy

Tuesday 31 July – Hayley Slater fears for her baby's health

Hayley and Kat take their moped out, but disaster strikes when they fall off the bike. After Hayley takes a funny turn, she is taken to A&E, but is relieved to find out that her baby is fine. Meanwhile, Hunter starts a new job at Ian's restaurant, where an interfering Ian tries to find out about Mel and Jack's relationship. Ian's plan to win back Mel is soon found out by her son, who overhears him telling Masood that he thinks he will marry her within a year.

Ian wants to marry Mel within a year

Thursday 2 August – Another of Stuart Highway's victims comes forward

Things are looking up for the Carter family when Mick's old friend Dylan arrives at The Vic to tell him that he has also been a victim of Stuart Highway's abuse, and that he has reported him to the police. Halfway, meanwhile, is still unconvinced that his brother is evil, but will a visit from Tina manage to convince him once and for all? Over at the Slaters, Jean is on Hayley's back about her baby, and things get awkward when she tells her to contact the father. Elsewhere, Hunter takes advantage of Ian's feelings towards Mel, giving him an offer he can't refuse.

Another of Stuart Highway's victims arrives in Albert Square

Friday 3 August – The police are called at The Vic

Halfway returns to The Vic by the Carters, but everyone is left confused after a large order of pizzas are delivered. Later, when the delivery man's moped goes missing, the police are called – but who is to blame? Meanwhile, Hayley is convinced by Jean to babysit baby Hope to get some practice in, but she is left feeling more guilty than ever after the Slaters all praise her efforts, knowing that the truth about the baby's father will destroy their relationship.

All hell breaks loose at The Vic