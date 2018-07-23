EastEnders' Keanu Taylor actor reveals incredible body transformation Actor Danny Walters has been working out with a personal trainer

EastEnders actor Danny Walters, who plays Keanu Taylor in the BBC One soap, has been photographed in a before-and-after post by his personal trainer to reveal the body transformation he went through over a 12-week period - and he looks great! The soap star had been working out with body coach Harry Smith over the past three months, and as a result, he now feels more confident than ever. Taking to his trainer's website to document his weight loss, Danny posted an honest account, writing that "for most of my life, I have been overweight, at times even obese." The star admitted that this had resulted in him getting bullied, and gave him no self-confidence. "It was a struggle to break out of my daily bad habits," he said.

EastEnders actor Danny Walters before and after his weight loss

Incredibly, over the years, Danny, 25, has gone from being just under 16 stone to 12 stone, but wanted to tone himself up with the help of his trainer. "I had a 12 week goal which I wanted to achieve, and with Harry's guidance, knowledge and support, I absolutely smashed my 12 week objective and we are now looking to smash another 12 week plan," he wrote. "My body fat has decreased, I have become more vascular, I feel stronger and fitter in the gym. My confidence has grown since I have started to see results."

On Instagram, Harry Smith revealed in more detail the stages in which Danny followed to achieve his toned physique. This included five to six workouts each week, such as lifting weights, as well as following a "flexible diet" with treats, as well as plenty of fruit and vegetables. Trainer Harry also wrote that as a result of Danny's hectic schedule as an actor, he could easily have made excuses or "skip a workout," but that he never did.

The star now feels more confident than ever

Danny added to the lengthy post himself, telling followers: "As an actor working on TV and stage, I do multiple auditions a week and will be judged within the first 5 seconds I walk into the audition room. Now, I feel more confident in my own skin, I can walk into the audition and feel positive I am making a powerful first impression."