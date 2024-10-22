Exclusive: Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes rare admission about daughter Mia's future

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has made a rare admission about his five-year-old daughter Mia's future – and we think all parents will relate!

While chatting with HELLO! on the red carpet Pride of Britain Awards at London's Grosvenor House on Monday night, the 34-year-old was asked whether his little girl would follow in her dad's footsteps in becoming a dancer.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Gorka with Dr Punam Krishan at the Pride of Britain Awards

"I don't know, I don't want to think about it," admitted the doting dad, who shares Mia and his one-year-old son Thiago with fianceé Gemma Atkinson, who he met during the 2017 series of Strictly when the Hollyoaks actress was paired with Aljaž Škorjanec.

Gorka also revealed that Mia is a big fan of the BBC dance show, telling HELLO! that she loves watching her dad perform each week.

© Gorka Marquez Gorka is a doting dad to his children Mia and Thiago

"The one-year-old is not very aware of it," he said of his little boy, who was born in July last year. "When he hears the Strictly theme tune, he dances but that's about it. I don't think he's aware of what Papa does. Mia, she loves it. She watches it every Saturday," he said, adding that Mia watches Gorka's routines on repeat and spends the rest of the week learning the dance.

"Even after Strictly finishes, up until March we keep watching the show and she watches all the dances. She loves it, she loves the dancing. She knows what Papa does," added the star.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s daughter Mia is so sweet in birthday video

Gorka recently shared a candid reflection about his return to Strictly, revealing that the start of each series marks a bittersweet goodbye to his children.

The dancer, who is partnered with BBC Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan, took to Instagram after the first live show back in September and revealed that he feels guilty about leaving home.

© Instagram / @gorka_marquez Gorka was left in tears following the first live show

"I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think all is happiness, joy, excitement, for all that is about to start with Strictly… and YES it is," the ballroom pro began.

"But at the same time, I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them…"

He continued: "I know I do it for them and I know how much joy it brings to them and how excited and proud they are when they watch me. And yes, it makes it all worth it. But I still feel like this sometimes."

© Instagram Gorka and Gemma live in Manchester with their two children

Gemma was quick to reassure her other half in the comments section, writing: "We love you and cannot wait to see you do your thing! Mia's already given me 'Saturday night instructions'. You keep that record of the most 10s going with Dr Punam! We'll be right here at the finish line!"