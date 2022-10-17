Strictly Come Dancing would be nothing without its in-house orchestra providing incredible music for each and every performance, which takes place in the iconic ballroom.

The band is fronted by the legend that is Dave Arch, whose title is the Musical Director. He is a musician who has been a part of the Strictly family for many years. But what about his family away from the show? Here's all you need to know about the maestro's personal life…

Who is Dave Arch?

Dave Arch is a musician, composer and conductor, best known as the Musical Director for Strictly. The artist began his career after studying at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama, before going on to become a member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Dave landed a spot as Musical Director on the BBC Ballroom competition in 2006 and he's been a staple part of the show ever since. And it's not just Strictly where he shows off his work – he's also worked on the Royal Variety Performance and other TV shows such as Stepping Out and Popstar to Operastar.

Dave Arch and his band perform every week on Strictly

Who is Dave Arch married to?

Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman has an ongoing 'bit' about Dave Arch being her husband, and one episode even saw the two dressed as a bride and groom which left viewers in stitches.

But, in real life, Dave is married to someone else but the star prefers to keep his family life away from the spotlight. It is known however that he and his wife share three children, two sons and a daughter, and they live in Hertfordshire.

The orchestra is situated at the back of the stage

What else is there to know about Dave Arch?

Dave might be best-best known for his TV on Strictly, but did you know he also has worked on films and recorded with some major names in the music industry?

Dave worked as a pianist and keyboardist on the score of the Harry Potter film franchise and has credits for films such as The Imitation Game and The Grand Budapest Hotel. In terms of music stars, Dave has recorded with Tina Tuner, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney – to name just a few!

