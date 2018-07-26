EastEnders icon Leonard Fenton will return as Dr Harold Legg 21 years after leaving the soap Dr Harold Legg was a good friend to Dot Cotton

EastEnders has announced the exciting return of original cast member Leonard Fenton, who will reprise his role as Doctor Harold Legg later this year. The 92-year-old legend appeared in the very first episode of EastEnders over thirty years ago, and served as Walford's local GP until 1997. Speaking about his return, Leonard revealed: "I am very happy to be back at EastEnders and am looking forward to working with June and the rest of the cast and crew again."

During his time in the Square, there was always one person who was a constant in Doctor Legg's professional life - Dot [June Brown]. The pair struck up a very close bond over the years with Doctor Legg entertaining Dot's questions and woes, reassuring her every time. June, who recently signed a new contract with the BBC soap, shared her delight to be working together again. "It's been eleven years since Dot last visited her favourite doctor, Doctor Legg. It's an utter delight to be working with Leonard Fenton again in 2018."

Executive Consultant John Yorke added: "It's a huge honour to have Leonard back in the show and to see him and June working together again for an exciting and emotional story." Leonard is currently filming, with scenes to air from autumn. News of his return to Walford comes shortly after show bosses confirmed that actress Louisa Lytton will reprise her role as Ruby Allen in the coming months. Louisa, 29, joined the Allen family in 2005 at the age of 15, and remained on the soap for two years.

