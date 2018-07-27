Sharps Objects: Everything you need to know about Amy Adam's haunting new drama Sharp Objects is by the same author as Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn

Amy Adam's has taken a break from her Hollywood blockbusters to appear on the silver screen in the new show Sharp Objects, a HBO miniseries currently airing on Sky and Now TV in the UK. But have you tuned in yet? The show, which is an adaptation of the novel by the same name by Gillian Flynn, who is also the author of the bestseller, Gone Girl, has already been critically acclaimed by reviewers and audiences alike, so find out everything you need to know about the haunting new show…

What is Sharp Objects about?

The story follows Camille Preaker, a troubled crime reporter who is sent by her editor to cover the second disappearance of a teenage girl in her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri. While attempting to uncover the secrets behind the crime, Camille is faced with an uncomfortable reunion with her estranged mother, Adora, and her younger half-sister, Amma, while being forced to relive the traumatic events of her past.

Amy stars as Camille;

Who stars in the HBO drama?

While Amy Adams shines in the lead role of Camille Preaker, the show also boasts of some other big names. Her onscreen mother, Adora, is played by Easy A actress Patricia Clarkson, while It actress Sophia Lillis plays a younger version of Camille. The Flintstones actress Elizabeth Perkins and break out star Sydney Sweeney as Alice. Speaking about playing the troubled heroine, Amy told the Independent: "I don't have the same darkness and depth of internal anger, but that sort of sadness that drives you to be unkind to yourself? I think I have that… I don't feel any sense of pride or accomplishment if I'm not being pushed, so I'm interested in anything that will push me. I may succeed, I may fail, but I'll try anything."

The small town murder mystery has been critically acclaimed

Watch Sharp Objects if you enjoyed…

Sharp Objects is a small town murder mystery, where many of the characters, particularly those close to Camille, are not as they seem. Even the protagonist, who is a functioning alcoholic and often has visions of things that aren't really there and is haunted by her past, isn't entirely reliable herself. As such, we think you'll love this new drama if you are a fan of Broadchurch, True Detective and Big Little Lies. Sharp Objects is an eight-part miniseries, and is currently airing on Sky Atlantic, while episodes are also available on Sky's streaming service, Now TV.

Amy opened up about the role

Will there be a second season?

Amy has already stated that she wouldn't want the show to come back for season two, so the show will likely be a standalone season. HBO's president of programming, Casey Bloys, told Deadline: "Unlike Big Little Lies where all of the stars wanted to come back, Sharp Objects, it's a very dark character, very dark material. Amy doesn't want to live in this character again and I can't blame her, it's a lot to take on for an actress. So no plans for a second season. We are very happy with this living as a limited series."

