The Crown confirms who will play Prince Charles and the Queen Mother in third season

The Crown has announced two exciting new castings for the third season. The Durrells actor Josh O'Connor has been cast as Prince Charles, while Vera Drake star Marion Bailey has been confirmed to play the Queen Mother in the popular Netflix period drama, based on the British royal family. The actors will star alongside Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. The next instalment, created by film writer Peter Morgan, is expected to cover the years of 1964 to 1970, when Prince Charles was between the ages of 16 and 22.

Josh O'Connor will play Prince Charles in The Crown

Josh, 28, is most famous for his performance in 2017 film God's Own Country, for which he won a British Independent Film Award. Speaking of his new role, he revealed in a statement: "I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown. Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all." He also joked: "I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."

Marion Bailey will take on the role of the Queen Mother

Sharing her own delight, Marion added: "Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team." The 67-year-old is known for her appearances in her partner Mike Leigh's movies including Meantime and All Or Nothing. It was also recently announced that Princess Anne will be played by Call the Midwife actress Erin Doherty.

